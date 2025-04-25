MADRID, April 25 — Atletico Madrid cruised to a 3-0 La Liga win over Rayo Vallecano yesterday as they bounced back from defeat at Las Palmas last weekend.

Real Betis bolstered their Champions League ambitions with a 5-1 win over Real Valladolid, confirming the visitors’ long-expected relegation.

Atletico have little to play for in the rest of the season with leaders Barcelona 10 points clear with five matches remaining, but produced a solid derby display.

Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring in the third minute after Giuliano Simeone, son of coach Diego, crossed for the Norwegian target man to nod home at the back post.

It was a formula which should have led to more goals for Atletico but the striker wasted several presentable opportunities.

Sorloth headed over a few minutes later and then was denied by Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla.

Atletico were outplaying Rayo but the visitors could have levelled when Isi Palazon drilled towards the far corner and Jan Oblak made a fine save.

Sorloth spurned another headed opportunity before Conor Gallagher struck just before half-time.

Rodrigo de Paul lofted a cross into the area which the former Chelsea midfielder nodded beyond Batalla.

Oblak tipped over a Palazon header as Rayo looked for an equaliser, before Atletico substitute Antoine Griezmann fired narrowly wide after a Julian Alvarez backheel teed him up.

Julian Alvarez rounded off the win in the second half with his 15th La Liga goal of the season after Griezmann sent him through.

Real Betis bolstered their hopes of finishing in the top five as they hammered Valladolid at the Benito Villamarin stadium with playmaker Isco on the scoresheet.

Former Brazil great Ronaldo is the majority shareholder at Valladolid, who were promoted last season but immediately return to the second tier after losing 25 of their 33 games so far.

Betis moved fifth, two points above Villarreal who have a game in hand which they will play on Sunday against Espanyol.

Earlier Osasuna beat Sevilla 1-0 and Leganes grabbed a late 1-1 draw at home against Girona, leaving the Madrid side 19th and four points from safety. — AFP



