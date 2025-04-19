PARIS, April 19 — The head of cycling’s governing body said it is wrestling with the idea of reducing the maximum power riders can generate to make road racing safer.

A string of accidents, particularly downhill, have led some riders and organisers to call for a reduction in the speeds reached during races.

One solution is limiting gear ratios and the International Cycling Union (UCI) is weighing that option, president David Lappartient told French media in an interview published on Friday.

“A test is planned for the end of the year, at a competition” that has not yet been chosen, he added, before expressing doubts.

“Generally speaking, reducing speed is somewhat antithetical to bike racing,” Lappartient said.

“Personally, I have a lot of reservations about limiting gear ratios, considering that it could also change the characteristics of the riders between those who are able to pedal fast in smaller gears and those who are able to push big gears.

“It’s true that races are going faster and faster, in particular because the equipment is much more efficient. Is limiting gear ratios as such the solution? Some people think so. In any case, behind that, there’s the question of limiting speed,” he said.

“What’s complicated is carrying out tests and drawing conclusions on an event, even if it’s a stage race and not very long. Because, by definition, statistics are based on volume and not on a single competition.” — AFP