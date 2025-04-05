SUZUKA, April 5 — Championship leader Lando Norris went fastest ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in Saturday’s final practice for the Japanese Grand Prix as small trackside fires again disrupted the session.

Britain’s Norris, who was also quickest in yesterday’s first practice, clocked a fastest lap of 1min 27.965sec to lead Australia’s Piastri by 0.026sec.

Norris is looking for his second grand prix win of the season after triumphing at the opener in Australia and finishing second behind Piastri in China.

Piastri won in Shanghai in a dominant start to the campaign for McLaren.

Mercedes’ George Russell was third fastest at Suzuka ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

The session was again interrupted by trackside fires as sparks from the cars ignited the grass in the dry conditions.

Rain has been forecast for Sunday’s race.

A small fire broke out about 10 minutes into the session and another brought out the red flags for a second time in the closing minutes.

Fires also caused Friday’s second practice to be red-flagged twice.

Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda was ninth fastest on his debut weekend for the team after replacing Liam Lawson.

Japan’s Tsunoda, who has made a promising start to the weekend, said over the team radio that he was “overall very happy” with his car.

Alpine’s Jack Doohan was 14th, after crashing heavily in Friday’s second practice.

The Australian’s car was badly damaged when he smashed into a barrier but his team managed to repair it in time for Saturday’s session.

Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto had a big scare late in the session when he told his team that something had broken on his tyre and he shot across the grass.

The Brazilian appeared badly rattled but he avoided an accident and finished 17th fastest.

Qualifying is later today. — AFP