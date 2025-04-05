MANCHESTER, April 5 — Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said it would be “crazy” to consider the Red Devils Premier League contenders next season but believe he must turn around the club’s fortunes quickly.

United sit 13th in the Premier League after taking just 22 points from Amorim’s first 19 games in the English top-flight.

Amorim’s men are 36 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who are on course to match United’s record of 20 English top-flight titles.

United’s co-owners Ineos have outlined their ambition to win a 21st league crown by the club’s 150th anniversary in 2028.

However, Amorim said he has to put pressure on himself to make significant improvements heading into next season.

“It’s not that next year is our goal. I am not saying that we are going to win the title next year. I am not crazy,” the Portuguese coach said yesterday.

“What I am saying is I don’t want this conversation to be that ‘we need a lot of years, let’s keep calm’. We are in a rush.

“So, we are suffering a lot to make next year so much better and that is our goal.”

United have not won the Premier League since legendary former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Ferguson made a slow start to his reign at Old Trafford before the trophies began to roll in during a glorious 27-year reign.

Amorim, though, said a repeat of the patience shown back then was no longer possible given the media spotlight on managers.

His predecessor, Erik ten Hag, was sacked in October despite winning a trophy in each of his first two seasons in charge.

“I have a lot of people saying Sir Alex Ferguson took three or four years to win something,” added Amorim.

“It is not possible nowadays because you have to speak three times and give three interviews before each game, so the pressure is completely different.”

One of Amorim’s biggest wins since arriving in England came against local rivals Manchester City in December.

He can complete United’s first league double over City since 2019/20 with victory in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Kobbie Mainoo could make his first appearance after two months out injured, but Matthijs de Ligt is a doubt due to an issue picked up in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest. — AFP