LONDON, April 4 — Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, the 33-year-old Belgian announced today.

“I’ll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here — and you deserve to hear it from me first,” De Bruyne posted on Instagram. — Reuters