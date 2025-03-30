BRIGHTON, March 30 — Nottingham Forest secured a place in the FA Cup semi-finals by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3 in a penalty shootout when Ryan Yates smashed home the winner after the game finished goalless following extra time.

Forest keeper Matz Sels saved Jack Hinshelwood’s low shot towards the bottom corner before keeping out Diego Gomez’s attempt into the middle of the goal either side of the visitors’ missed effort from Neco Williams that flew over the bar.

Twice winners Forest, who won the trophy in 1898 and 1959, last reached the final in 1991 and had not made the semis since.

Forest, third in the Premier League, have needed penalties to decide their last three FA Cup ties, including against third-tier Exeter City and fellow Premier League club Ipswich Town.

The fans created a lively atmosphere at the Amex Stadium but there was little spark on the pitch in the first half.

Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen made a superb save after 15 minutes to keep out Taiwo Awoniyi’s shot from a tight angle by blocking it with his foot in the game’s first real chance.

Awoniyi came in to lead Forest’s attack in place of their injured top scorer Chris Wood.

Brighton’s Yasin Ayari sent a chance just wide from distance shortly after and Carlos Baleba fired just past the post from the edge of the area as the hosts stepped up the tempo.

They sustained the pressure after the break and Georginio Rutter was inches from scoring when he swivelled and sent his effort over the bar from close range.

The game could have turned after the hour mark when Forest thought they were awarded a penalty after Brighton forward Kaoru Mitoma’s challenge on Elliot Anderson. However, a VAR review showed there was no foul committed.

With eight minutes added to regular time, Forest were close to finding a late winner as Verbruggen saved an attempt from Murillo following a free kick while Yates sent a chance over and the game finished 0-0 and headed to extra time.

Good defending by both sides made for a drab first half in the extra period before a brilliant save by Sels kept out a powerful header from Brighton substitute Gomez that would have otherwise sailed right under the crossbar.

Joao Pedro then thought he had made it 1-0 for Brighton from close range but it was chalked off for a clear offside in the build-up moments before the two sides headed into the shootout.

The 1983 finalists Brighton, who have never lifted major silverware, reached the semi-finals twice in the past six years, last doing so in 2023, but their wait for a trophy goes on.

Brighton’s rivals Crystal Palace reached the semis with a 3-0 win at Fulham in a London derby earlier on Saturday.

In Sunday’s quarter-final ties, second-tier Preston North End host seven-times winners Aston Villa before Manchester City, who also have seven triumphs, visit Bournemouth. — Reuters