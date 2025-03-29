LONDON, March 29 — Manchester City have rejected allegations that striker Erling Haaland hit the club’s mascot Moonbeam on the back of the head causing injuries requiring hospital treatment, British media reported.

The incident occurred before the home Premier League match against Southampton in October.

The woman playing the role of the mascot told newspapers she was in shock after posing for a photograph dressed as Moonbeam when Norwegian Haaland gave her a playful knock to the head.

She filed an assault complaint with the police and raised the issue with the Premier League champions, the reports said.

“The club fully investigated and found that none of the evidence, including video footage, backed up the claim that an injury was ¬sustained in the manner alleged,” a City spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“We’re also aware a complaint was made to Greater Manchester Police and no further action was taken by them either.” — Reuters