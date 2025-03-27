JOHANNESBURG, March 27 — African football icons Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi appear set to feature at the 2026 World Cup as Egypt and Morocco have built commanding leads in their qualifying groups.

However, reigning CAF Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman and his fellow Nigerian Victor Osimhen are facing a struggle to be involved in the 48-nation global showpiece.

Inspired by Paris Saint-Germain full-back Hakimi, Morocco boast a nine-point Group E advantage over Niger, the biggest lead among the nine groups.

Liverpool star Salah has scored six goals in six qualifiers, helping Egypt to top Group A by five points from Burkina Faso.

With four rounds of matches remaining, in September and October, only dramatic collapses can stop Egypt and Morocco being among the guaranteed nine African qualifiers for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The nine group winners are assured of places, and the winners of a mini tournament involving the four best-ranked runners-up will seek a finals place via inter-continental play-offs.

Nigeria lie fourth in Group C having won only one of six matches.

AFP Sport analyses each group as the struggle to qualify intensifies.

Group A Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet have contributed 11 of 14 goals as Egypt look set to qualify for a third time. They were invited to the 1934 World Cup, then won places at the 1990 and 2018 tournaments.

Egypt have been less successful in qualifiers for the global tournament than the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which they have won a record seven times.

Group B Leaders the Democratic Republic of Congo, second-placed Senegal and Sudan are engaged in a three-way fight for top spot with just one point separating them.

The Congolese have still to host their two rivals. Meanwhile, it could disadvantage Sudan, representing a country ravaged by civil war, that three of their four fixtures are away.

Group C South Africa could see a five-point lead shrink to just one point if they are punished by FIFA for fielding ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a matchday five win over Lesotho last week.

While South Africa face the possibility of the 2-0 victory being changed to a 3-0 loss, they believe Lesotho did not meet the 24-hour post-match deadline for lodging an official protest.

Group D Cape Verde are one point ahead of Cameroon, who must visit Praia in September.

If the surprise package known as the Blue Sharks can win in Mauritius, then triumph at home to eight-time World Cup qualifiers Cameroon, they will be poised for a historic first appearance.

Group E It is a question of when rather than if Morocco secure qualification, with the representatives of the north African kingdom possessing too much class for rivals Niger, Tanzania and Zambia.

Should the suspension of Congo over government interference change to disqualification, Morocco need one point from two matches. If Congo are reinstated, Morocco need four points from three.

Group F Just one point divides African champions Ivory Coast and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang-inspired Gabon in the struggle to finish first, with a September showdown to come in Franceville.

Whichever country finishes second is likely to get another chance to qualify by being among the four best-ranked runners-up.

Group G Algeria have dominated under Bosnian coach Vladimir Petkovic apart from one blip, a home loss to Guinea.

Mozambique are the best of the rest so far and contenders for one of four play-offs places.

Group H It is hard to imagine Tunisia not staying on top and qualifying for a seventh time, but fourth-placed Equatorial Guinea are the centre of attention.

With FIFA reversing a ban of star forward Emilio Nsue, the Equatoguineans want the six points forfeited after wins over Namibia and Liberia restored, which would catapult them to second.

Group I Ghana have recovered from a shock failure to reach the 2025 AFCON by winning five qualifiers and establishing a three-point lead over Comoros.

Top seeds Mali improved dramatically when Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet took charge, but were surprisingly held by Central African Republic this week, leaving them six points off the pace. — AFP