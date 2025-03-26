SUWON, March 26 — Son Heung-min blamed South Korea’s shoddy pitches for their 2026 World Cup qualifying struggles after a 1-1 draw with Jordan left them sweating on an automatic place at the tournament.

The Koreans were held at home for a second game in a row yesterday after also drawing with Oman last week and hold a precarious lead at the top of Asian qualifying Group B with an away trip to third-placed Iraq still to come.

South Korea’s two qualifiers in March were moved away from Seoul because of the capital stadium’s poor pitch but skipper Son said the turf was still below par and took aim at his country’s football administrators.

“When we’re at home we’re supposed to enjoy the best playing conditions possible but things have not improved at all,” the Tottenham striker told reporters after the game in Suwon.

“I know we can play better than this but when conditions on our home soil get in the way, then I wonder where we should get our home advantage.”

Poor pitches have been a running theme in South Korean football, with former Manchester United and England forward Jesse Lingard also weighing in last month.

Lingard, who now plays for FC Seoul in the K League, tripped over a chunk of turf while playing at home for his club and later took to social media to air his frustration.

South Korea’s World Cup qualifier against Iraq in October last year was also moved away from the capital because of the playing conditions.

“I know this may sound like an excuse, but every small detail matters in football,” said Son.

“It can make the difference of getting one point or getting three points. I hope people will pay closer attention to it.”

Lee Jae-sung gave South Korea the lead in the fifth minute before Jordan equalised later in the first half.

The result leaves the Koreans on top of Group B with 16 points, three ahead of Jordan and four ahead of Iraq, who suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Palestine.

The top two qualify automatically for the World Cup in 2026 in North America.

South Korea play Iraq away in their next game before rounding off their campaign at home to Kuwait.

“Despite this disappointment we’re still leading the group and that’s a fact,” said Son.

“We want to stay there until the end of the round.” — AFP