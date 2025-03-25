MUTTENZ (Switzerland), March 25 — Former Fifa President Sepp Blatter and France soccer great Michel Platini were both cleared of corruption charges by a Swiss court today, 2-1/2 years after they were first acquitted of the offences.

The pair, once among the most powerful figures in global football, were cleared of fraud mismanagement at the Extraordinary Appeals Chamber of the Swiss Criminal Court in the town of Muttenz, near Basel.

The hearing came about after Swiss federal prosecutors appealed against their 2022 acquittal at a lower court. Both men had denied the charges which related to a 2 million Swiss franc (RM10.04 million) payment made to Platini in 2011. — Reuters