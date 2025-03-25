KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has finalised key coaching appointments naming Kenneth Jonassen as the singles coaching director while Rexy Mainaky will focus solely on his role as the doubles coaching director, said BAM acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam.

The decision reached after careful deliberation by BAM is aimed at optimising coaching expertise and enhance player development across all levels.

“We have discussed this extensively, and the consensus was reached with unity in mind. With Rexy now focusing on doubles and Jonassen handling singles, both departments will benefit from their respective expertise.

“We want to relieve Rexy of certain burdens so that he can concentrate on doubles. He has three areas to concentrate on men doubles, women doubles and mixed doubles,” he said during a press conference at Academy Badminton Malaysia today.

Subramaniam clarified that the performance committee had thoroughly reviewed the request before reaching a decision.

“The management carefully evaluated the situation before finalising the appointments. Jonassen is highly capable of leading the singles department and we must entrust him with the responsibility,” he said.

As for the replacement of Jeffer Rosobin, who previously served as the women’s singles coach, he stated that Jonassen is still on the shortlist of top candidates.

The latest coaching restructuring reflects BAM’s commitment to strengthen its coaching system, ensuring that both junior and senior squads receive the best guidance moving forward.

On the topic of potential pairing changes, particularly regarding Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, he stated that discussions are still ongoing.

“We first need to finalise whether there will be any changes. If changes do occur, we will then evaluate the contractual aspects with BAM. Usually, these matters can be settled,” he explained. — Bernama