OSLO, March 24 — The father and former coach of double Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen appears in court in Norway today accused of domestic abuse against his son and daughter.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who won two world indoor championship titles in Nanjing this weekend, and two of his brothers, Henrik and Filip, who are also athletes, shocked Norway when they accused their father Gjert of using “physical violence” and “threats” as part of their upbringing.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen, whom the brothers described as “a very aggressive and authoritarian father”, coached Jakob until after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where Jakob won 1500m gold.

He has denied the accusations and faces up to six years in prison if found guilty.

“Our client contests the charges against him and categorically denies having subjected his children to abuse, whether physical or psychological,” his lawyer John Christian Elden told AFP.

“Based on our analysis of the evidence included in the case, we believe that the indictment is baseless,” he said ahead of the trial, which will be held in the Sandnes district court in south-western Norway and run until May 16.

The brothers’ allegations in an October 2023 op-ed made headlines in Norway and abroad, and prompted Norwegian police to open an investigation covering all of the seven Ingebrigtsen siblings.

Police have dropped some of the accusations due to lack of evidence or the statute of limitations, but the prosecution retained several charges that involved Jakob, 24, and his sister Ingrid, born in 2006.

According to the charge sheet, Gjert hit, threatened and insulted Jakob on multiple occasions between 2008 — when the boy was not even seven years old — and 2017-2018 when he, on the cusp of reaching the age of majority, moved out.

During the summer of 2009, Gjert allegedly kicked Jakob in the stomach when he fell off his scooter. Several years later, he allegedly threatened to “beat him senseless”.

Over a period of four years from 2018 to 2022, Gjert Ingebrigtsen is also accused of having been abusive toward his daughter, insulting, threatening and slapping her across the face with his hand or a towel.

In this file photo taken on August 10, 2018 (from left) Norway’s Henrik Ingebrigtsen, Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Norway’s Filip Ingebrigtsen celebrate after the men’s 1500m final race during the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium in Berlin. Gjert Ingebrigtsen, father and former coach of track and field superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen, is expected to appear in court in Norway on March 24, 2025 on charges of domestic violence against his son, a two-time Olympic champion, and his sister, a high-profile case in sports circles and beyond. Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and two of his brothers, Henrik and Filip, also athletes, caused a stir in October 2023, by accusing their father of ‘physical violence’ and ‘threats’ during their childhood in a press column. — AFP pic

‘Eager for it to be over’

The lawyer representing Jakob and Ingrid, Mette Yvonne Larsen, told AFP her clients were “eager for it to be over”.

According to their spokesman Espen Skolan, the Ingebrigtsen brothers do not wish to comment on the case at this point.

“We still feel a sense of discomfort and fear that we have felt since childhood,” the three brothers Jakob, Henrik and Filip wrote in their 2023 op-ed.

“I am far from perfect as a father and husband, but I have never resorted to violence,” Gjert reacted at the time.

From tennis’ Mary Pierce to American football’s Todd Marinovich, the sporting world has over the years seen numerous athletes coached by parents accused of being violent or abusive.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen is the most successful of the three brothers, winning gold in the world championships over 5,000m in 2022 and 2023, and claiming the 1,500m and 3,000m titles in Nanjing this weekend to win a rare world indoor double.

After pocketing the Olympic gold in the 1,500m in Tokyo in 2021, he also won the 5,000m gold at last summer’s Paris Games.

Freshly back from Nanjing, Jakob is expected to take the stand tomorrow and Wednesday, before his sister does the same.

Several other members of the family, including brothers Henrik, 34, and Filip, 31 — the 2012 and 2016 European 1,500m champions respectively — are also expected to be called as witnesses, as is their mother Liva. — AFP

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).