Nineteen-year-old Eala beats Keys in two sets

Filipina faces Spain’s Bardosa next in Miami

Djokovic surpasses Nadal in ATP Masters 1000 wins

MIAMI, March 24 — Australian Open champion Madison Keys was dumped out of the Miami Open third round yesterday, falling 6-4 6-2 to Philippine wild card Alexandra Eala, while Novak Djokovic earned a record-setting 411th ATP Masters 1000 level match win.

For 19-year-old Eala, the upset victory over the American fifth seed extended her dream run in Miami where she has now toppled two Grand Slam champions having beaten 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

“I am just in disbelief,” she told Tennis Channel. “I knew I could win from the start but the chances were low given that she is a great player, but I think my belief and the trust I had in myself is what pushed me through.”

Eala, who has trained at Rafa Nadal’s academy in Mallorca since she was 13, required a medical timeout for what appeared to be a leg injury but was a force from the baseline against Keys, who reached the Indian Wells semi-final last week.

Up next for Eala, who has not dropped a set in Miami, will be Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa, a 6-3 7-6(3) winner over Dane Clara Tauson.

Former champion Iga Swiatek earned a 7-6(2) 6-1 win over Belgian 27th seed Elise Mertens that made the Polish second seed the first player to reach the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event in 25 consecutive appearances.

Swiatek built a seemingly comfortable 5-2 lead in the first set but Mertens managed to claw back to 5-5 before the Pole ran away with the tiebreaker and breezed through the second frame.

Novak Djokovic from Serbia celebrates after his match against Camilo Ugo Carabelli from Argentina (not pictured) during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami March 23, 2025. — Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Confidence high

“I’m happy that I got my level up in the tiebreaker to close it in two sets. Also in the second set I felt like I was playing good, big confidence,” said Swiatek. “Yeah, overall, I’m happy with the performance and how I worked through some issues.”

Up next for Swiatek will be Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who beat Czech 15th seed Karolina Muchova 6-2 3-6 6-2 and is looking to build on her run to the Indian Wells quarter-final where she lost to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva.

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula rallied to beat Russian Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(3) 6-2 7-6(2) and will face Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round.

Six-times champion Djokovic moved into the fourth round with a 6-1 7-6(1) triumph over Argentine lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli that moved the Serbian fourth seed ahead of Nadal and into top spot on the all-time list of Masters 1000 match wins.

Djokovic, who is also seeking a record seventh Miami title, will next face Lorenzo Musetti after the Italian 15th seed beat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6 6-2 6-3.

In other men’s action, Bulgarian 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who lost in last year’s final, was a 6-7(3) 6-4 7-5 winner over Russian Khachanov and set up a clash against either Belgian David Goffin or American Brandon Nakashima.

American Sebastian Korda upset Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(4) 6-3 and will next face either Spaniard Jaume Munar or Frenchman Gael Monfils. — Reuters