KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia may be out of action for a while as his team, Team LZJ, has successfully applied for his ranking protection under the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Team LZJ, in a statement today, said the move was taken after careful consideration and advice from relevant parties, including medical experts.

“This is to allow Zii Jia to continue in his recovery from a right ankle injury and (he) will miss the forthcoming tournaments, including the Badminton Asia Championships.

“Rest assured we are doing our best to aid Zii Jia in his rehabilitation and training programme. His return to competitive on-court action will depend on his recovery,” it said.

Team LZJ thanked fans and sponsors for their unwavering support for the world’s number eight player.

The 26-year-old, who won the Asian title in 2022, pulled out of the Swiss Open 2025, which concluded yesterday, reportedly due to the injury.

Ranking protection can be requested by any player who falls ill or suffers an injury which prevents them from competing for three to 12 months.

Once in effect, it will protect the players’ original rankings so they can register for BWF World Tour tournaments when they return to fitness.

However, this privilege can only be used according to the duration of the player’s rest period or up to a maximum of six months. — Bernama