Piastri takes his first win of season, career third

Norris secures McLaren one-two, stays top

Russell third for Mercedes

Norris stretches lead to eight points

SHANGHAI, March 23 — Australian Oscar Piastri roared back from season-opening disappointment in his home race by winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday in a McLaren one-two with championship-leading teammate Lando Norris.

George Russell finished third for Mercedes, ahead of Red Bull’s reigning champion Max Verstappen with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Saturday sprint winner Lewis Hamilton fifth and sixth.

Piastri’s win denied Norris a third victory in a row, including last year’s Abu Dhabi season-ender, but left champions McLaren unbeaten in two races so far this year.

“Mega job guys. The car was very, very lovely,” Piastri said over the team radio after taking the chequered flag – an echo of Verstappen’s ‘simply lovely’ catchphrase heard so often in the past.

“I’m just so proud of the whole weekend. This is what I feel like I deserved from last week,” added the Australian, who finished ninth in Melbourne after starting on the front row.

Norris finished 9.748 seconds behind on a similar one-stop strategy and after struggling with a ‘long’ brake pedal that became critical towards the end and forced him to slow.

The Briton now has 44 points to Verstappen’s 36 and Russell’s 35. Piastri, who was second in the sprint, is on 34. McLaren are 25 points clear of Mercedes.

“It’s like my worst nightmare,” said Norris of his brake issue.

“If I have a nightmare it’s when the brakes are failing and I was losing two, three, four seconds the last couple of laps. So I was a bit scared but we survived and got to the end,”

Haas points

Esteban Ocon collected Haas’s first points of the campaign in seventh with Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli eighth for Mercedes and Alex Albon ninth for Williams on his 29th birthday, the team’s second consecutive scoring finish.

British rookie Oliver Bearman took the final point in 10th place for Haas. Verstappen lost two places at the start, dropping from fourth to sixth as both the Ferraris went past, while Norris, from third on the grid, overtook Russell and slotted into second behind Piastri.

Leclerc suffered a broken front wing after he and Hamilton made contact as they went through, the front left of the Monegasque’s car hitting the rear of Hamilton’s as the Briton moved across.

“I’ve been hit by someone,” exclaimed Hamilton.

Despite the missing end-plate, Ferrari did not change the wing at the first pitstops with Leclerc picking up speed instead and Hamilton obeying a call to let him through on lap 21.

Hamilton pitted again on lap 38 as others eked out the tyres to the finish but the strategy backfired with the gap to Verstappen too much to make up.

Verstappen passed Leclerc three laps from the end to finish where he started on the grid. Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto spun into the gravel on the opening lap while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, his manager, was the sole retirement.

“I cannot brake, no brakes,” the Spaniard told his team on lap four.

Russell pitted on lap 15 and got back ahead of Norris, who came in a lap later, on the undercut but the McLaren driver retook second place with the assistance of DRS down the inside on lap 18.

Albon led briefly as the Thai went longer on the medium tyres before pitting on lap 21. Verstappen’s new team mate Liam Lawson started from the pitlane after qualifying last and the team making changes to the setup.

The struggling Kiwi still finished far from the points in 15th place. — Reuters