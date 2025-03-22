KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysia’s campaign in the Swiss Open 2025 ended on Friday after their last hope, the professional mixed doubles pair of Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie, were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

The top-seeded duo failed to deliver as expected, falling in straight sets to Thailand’s eighth-seeded Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran in the Super 300 tournament held at St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

The world number 13 pair took just 34 minutes to dispatch Soon Huat-Shevon, 21-18, 21-10.

With this victory, Dechapol-Supissara now lead their head-to-head record against the husband-and-wife pair with three wins out of five meetings, since their very first encounter at the Arctic Open 2024 in Finland.

Dechapol-Supissara will determine the final slot against Feng Yan Zhe-Wei Ya Xin later today after the fifth seeds from China ousted French duo Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue 21-18, 21-16.

The Swiss Open 2025 offers a total prize money of US$250,000 (about RM1.11 million). — Bernama