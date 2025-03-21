KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Women’s doubles head coach Rosman Razak has admitted that Malaysia’s top women’s pair, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, are still struggling to maintain consistency in international tournaments.

He said the world No. 5 duo have yet to reach their full potential and still have several areas to improve.

“They haven’t reached their true level yet. There are still many things to work on, but there has been some improvement from tournament to tournament.

“The issue is consistency, as every match presents different situations. We have to keep going and try to solve this problem, but I think that’s the way forward,” he said after the national squad’s training session at the Academy Badminton Malaysia here today.

Last week, Pearly-Thinaah lost to Japan’s Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida 17-21, 19-21 in the All England quarter-finals.

The week before that they were also eliminated in the Orleans Masters quarter-finals after losing to China’s Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian 15-21, 19-21.

Rosman said Tan still requires rehabilitation treatment following a minor injury.

“The injury is not too serious, but there is still some discomfort, so this week she has been focusing on rehab with the National Sports Institute. Hopefully, she can return to the court next week.

“We will continue to monitor whether Tan is fit to compete in the Badminton Asia Championships this April,” he added. — Bernama