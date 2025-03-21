MILAN, March 21 — Leon Goretzka marked his return to international football with the winning goal in Germany’s 2-1 victory over Italy yesterday, which handed his country the advantage in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka glanced home the decisive goal from Joshua Kimmich’s corner in the 76th minute as Germany came from behind to win the first leg of the tie in Milan.

Goretzka had last played for Germany in 2023 but was recalled to his national team by Julian Nagelsmann for the two matches with Italy, and it proved to be a wise decision.

The 30-year-old won Germany a tight match at the San Siro which had been delicately poised thanks to Sandro Tonali’s early opener for the hosts and substitute Tim Kleindienst’s 49th-minute header from another brilliantly delivered Kimmich cross.

Goretzka’s winner was his first goal for Germany since scoring the late equaliser in a Euro 2020 group fixture against Hungary.

“He played well and he attacked well. He was really good. I’m really happy with how he played, not just for the goal but his presence on the pitch in general,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

“We’ve aways had the same objective and a good relationship. I’m happy that he’s back with us and I think that he deserves to be here.”

Goretzka was reportedly on his way out at Bayern earlier this season after falling behind Joao Palhinha and Aleksandar Pavlovic in the pecking order, but has since reclaimed his place for both club and country.

“Young players can learn from him that there will be times that aren’t good. But if you stick with it better times can come again,” added Nagelsmann.

Italy’s set-piece struggles

Italy can consider themselves unfortunate to lose as Oliver Baumann pulled off some impressive saves in each half to deny Moise Kean, in for the injured Mateo Retegui, and Giacomo Raspadori.

But Luciano Spalletti’s team were once again undone in the air and at a dead ball situation, a bad habit which has festered under his command of the Azzurri.

“We know they have a height advantage... and they are good in the air,” said Spalletti.

“Everyone knows that we struggle from set plays, but we can’t keep talking about it otherwise it will become something we obsess over.”

Spalletti later told reporters that Riccardo Calafiori has a “funny feeling” in his knee after a late fall but gave no indication as to whether he was at risk of missing Sunday’s second leg in Dortmund.

The Westfalenstadion holds fond memories for Italians as the site of one of the Azzurri’s most famous wins over Germany, in the semi-finals of their victorious 2006 World Cup campaign.

More recently it was where Italy conceded the fastest ever goal in European Championship history, after just 23 seconds in their opening group stage win over Albania.

Whichever country wins the two-legged tie between Italy and Germany will also earn the right to host the finals stage of the Nations League in June.

The winner will also be in World Cup qualifying Group A with Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, while the loser faces Erling Haaland’s Norway, Israel, Estonia and Moldova in Group I. — AFP