ROTTERDAM, March 20 —Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said yesterday he had no problems with star forward Lamine Yamal observing Ramadan as his side prepared for their Nations League quarter-final clash with the Netherlands.

“It’s been completely normal for us. He is following his precepts, his rules, as he is following them at his club (Barcelona),” De la Fuente said during a press conference ahead of Spain’s first-leg tie in Rotterdam.

“The medical team and the nutritionist have given him guidelines on eating and drinking.”

Yamal, 17, is observing the Islamic holy month for the first time.

“We always have the utmost respect for all beliefs. He is in perfect condition to play,” added De la Fuente ahead of Thursday’s match.

The 63-year-old admitted that it was the first time in his coaching career one of his players was fasting for Ramadan.

“I’ve never experienced a situation like this before, but you just get on like always,” he said.

Reigning Nations League champions Spain face Netherlands over two legs for a place in the semi-finals—the return fixture will take place on Sunday in Valencia. — AFP pic