LOS ANGELES, March 16 — Former France international midfielder Paul Pogba was in the stands as Los Angeles FC fell to a second straight defeat in Major League Soccer with a 1-0 loss yesterday to Austin FC.

Pogba, who is looking for a new club after serving an 18-month doping ban, watched his ex-France captain Hugo Lloris in action and embraced him pitchside after the game.

The former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday, also greeted LAFC’s former France striker Olivier Giroud who missed the game with a leg injury.

Brazilian Guilherme Biro won the game for Austin with a 12th minute header from a corner, which Lloris got a hand to but could not keep out.

After winning their opening two games of the season, LAFC were thrashed 5-2 last week by the Seattle Sounders before their surprise loss to the Texas side.

Pogba has been spending much of his time in recent months in Miami, training alone, as he looked to get fit and then find a new club.

The Frenchman, capped 91-times by his country, has been seen at Inter Miami games in recent weeks.

A failed drugs test after a game in Italy in August 2023 resulted in a four-year doping ban which was reduced on appeal.

Pogba blamed a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States for the positive test.

Juventus terminated his contract last November, meaning he would not command a transfer fee for any club that wished to sign him.

Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers scored his fourth goal of the season with a 44th minute winner as the Chicago Fire enjoyed a 2-1 win at Toronto FC.

Andrew Gutman brought the Fire level with a thundering left-foot strike after Deandre Kerr had put the Canadian side ahead in the 11th minute.

New York Red Bulls fought back for a 2-2 draw at home to Orlando City after Martin Ojeda blasted the visitors in front in the 18th minute.

Former Bayern Munich forward Erik Choupa-Moting brought Red Bulls level from the penalty spot but Marco Pasalic restored Orlando’s lead six minutes before the break.

Dennis Gjengaar’s close-range finish in the 47th minute earned New York a share of the points.

Later on Saturday, Charlotte host Cincinnati and St.Louis take on Seattle.

Inter Miami travel to Atlanta United on Sunday. — AFP