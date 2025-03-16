BARCELONA, March 16 — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said yesterday his team will not play another football game after fewer than 72 hours of rest.

Los Blancos beat Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night in the Champions League on penalties and then earned a 2-1 win at Villarreal yesterday.

“I think today is the last time we will play a game before 72 hours (of rest),” Ancelotti told reporters.

“We will never play another game (without) 72 hours of rest.

“We asked La Liga twice to change the time of the game and they did not do anything, this is the last time.”

World football governing body FIFA recommends at least 72 hours between matches in order to protect the health of the players.

French striker Kylian Mbappe struck twice for Madrid against Villarreal to take them top of La Liga ahead of Barcelona’s game at Atletico on Sunday.

“I am very proud of this team,” continued Ancelotti.

“It was a potential banana skin, above all for what has happened, the (few) hours of rest, and the strength of the opponent.”

Ancelotti has regularly complained about the packed football calendar, with Madrid one of the clubs who will also be involved at the expanded Club World Cup this summer in the United States.

“Everyone saw the game against Atletico, 120 minutes, a very intense match, it’s hard to play after two days... but we have to respect the club badge and fight until the end, and we did that today and we were able to win,” Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said the scheduling of the game was disrespectful to Madrid.

“We don’t want to look for excuses, I’m happy to say we did not lose or draw because of the tiredness, but it’s not normal playing (at this time) today,” said Courtois.

“I know La Liga don’t like to put (the three biggest teams) on the same day, but sometimes it’s what you have to do... it was a lack of respect to the team and our players, because we could have left here with someone injured.

“Tomorrow is Atletico against Barca and that’s not a problem, it could be a ‘Super Sunday’ with Madrid playing first.” — AFP pic