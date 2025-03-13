KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — No men’s doubles pair from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) advanced to the second round of the All England after Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun were eliminated in the first round early today.

Competing at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, the seventh-seeded duo fell to China’s He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu in a straight set, 21-15, 21-8, in just 32 minutes.

Earlier, the first round saw four national pairs — two from BAM (Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Wan Arif Junaidi-Yap Roy King) and two professional pairs (Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yii and Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong) — being shown the way out early after losing to their opponents.

Currently, Malaysia’s only remaining contenders in the men’s doubles category are Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, who will face South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae in the second round as they battle for a spot in the quarter-finals.

In addition to Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, Malaysia still has two other representatives in the second round — Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah in the women’s doubles and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie in the mixed doubles.

Pearly and Thinaah are set to take on Indonesia’s Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, while Soon Huat and Shevon will compete against Scotland’s Alexander Dunn and Julie Macpherson. — Bernama