PARIS, March 12 — Liverpool manager Arne Slot called his side’s Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday the “best game” he has been involved in, but conceded the Premier League leaders ran out of luck in a penalty shootout.

PSG had dominated the first leg a week ago but arrived at Anfield 1-0 down after Harvey Elliott’s late winner snatched victory for the Reds at the Parc des Princes.

The roles were reversed yesterday as Slot was left to bemoan Liverpool’s finishing either side of Ousmane Dembele’s 12th-minute opener.

PSG then prevailed 4-1 on penalties after Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones saw their spot-kicks saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“It was the best game of football I have ever been involved in. It was an incredible performance, especially if you compare it with last week,” said Slot.

“It had everything you wanted from a game. From a Liverpool perspective, we could have at least wanted a draw after 90 minutes.

“We were creating chances and then we were 1-0 down. We ran out of luck after last week.”

Liverpool topped the table in the new-look Champions League group phase after winning their opening seven games.

Slot, though, questioned whether the new format rewards finishing top after being paired with one of Europe’s form sides in the last 16.

“We go out in a way that we impressed Europe, but it is something to take into consideration how much it is worth to finish first in the league table if you face PSG in the next round,” added the Dutchman.

“Of course it is a shock (to go out). I can say last season we weren’t involved in the Champions League, two seasons ago we went out against Madrid losing 5-2 at home.

“If you have to go out, go out like we did against one of the best teams in Europe, making such a fight of it.” — AFP