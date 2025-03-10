LONDON, March 10 — Enzo Maresca slammed criticism of Chelsea’s scrappy 1-0 victory against Leicester as the Blues boss claimed winning in the Premier League is not as easy as it looks on a “PlayStation” console.

Maresca’s side climbed to fourth place thanks to Marc Cucurella’s long-range rocket in the second half at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

But Chelsea’s largely limp display against second-bottom Leicester still came in for flack from frustrated fans, who booed them off at half-time.

Maresca has previously defended the team’s style under his leadership, which prioritises possession over quick attacks.

And the Italian launched another spirited rebuke of the doubters after pumping the air in delight at Chelsea’s fourth win in their last 12 league games.

“People have to understand this is our way, our style, and this is the way we are going to play,” Maresca said.

“When a team creates the number of chances we created today you have to be happy. It’s not easy. Leicester until minute 83 were 0-0 against Arsenal.

“If you think football is just PlayStation and you win easy? No way. Every game is difficult. The way the players have done today is fantastic.

“Our Champions League target will be also with our fans to support us. When we play at home we need them behind the players.”

Cucurella’s blast was enough to lift Chelsea two points above Manchester City in the race to qualify for the Champions League via a top four finish.

But there was more frustration for Maresca when Cole Palmer’s first half penalty was saved by Mads Hermansen.

England forward Palmer, who was taken off in the second half having not trained for two days due to illness, has gone eight matches without scoring.

“Yesterday he didn’t train,” said Maresca. “During the night he didn’t feel well, but this morning he woke up and said to me ‘I want be on the pitch because I want to help this club to play Champions League.’

“In the last 48 hours he was very bad with fever and with this bad feeling. But this morning he asked to play and this shows that the players want to bring this club to where it belongs.”

Leicester’s predicament appears increasingly hopeless, beaten for the 12th time in 13 league matches and six points adrift of safety.

“I get good at this after games. A good performance on and off the ball, everything was there and I think the players deserved more,” Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy said.

“We came away with a penalty save to go into half-time at 0-0. It’s the kind of luck you need sometimes to turn things around.

“Lots of positives again but we have to take the blow of taking nothing.” — AFP