MUNICH, March 9 — A 10-man Bayern Munich got away with a shock 3-2 home defeat to Bochum on Saturday after title chasers Bayer Leverkusen were beaten 2-0 by Werder Bremen.

Despite the loss, just Bayern’s second of the season, the Bavarians still hold an eight-point lead over defending champions Leverkusen with nine games to play.

Leverkusen’s woes were deepened with an injury to star midfielder Florian Wirtz, who limped off after a rough challenge having played just 14 second-half minutes.

With an eye on Tuesday’s return leg in the Champions League last 16 against Leverkusen, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany named a heavily changed XI, including leaving striker Harry Kane on the bench.

Bayern midfielder Raphael Guerreiro’s 14th minute goal, when the Portuguese hammered a loose ball into the net, had Bayern on track before Serge Gnabry missed a 21st-minute penalty.

With Kane, who has converted his past 30 penalties in a row, sitting on the bench, Gnabry stepped up but hit the ball against the post.

Guerreiro however scored again with a rare header on the 28-minute mark, just three minutes before Bochum’s Jakov Medic pulled one back with an unstoppable rocket.

Bochum were given hope when Bayern’s Joao Palhinha saw red for sinking his studs into Giorgos Masouras’s ankle just before half-time.

Ibrahima Sissoko headed Bochum level six minutes into the second half and Matus Bero put the underdogs in front 71 minutes in, going the length of the field to knock in a Philipp Hofmann pass.

Bochum’s surprise victory, their first win in Munich since 1991, took them three points clear of the automatic relegation placings.

“There are no excuses — we lost,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said, adding “even with 10 men, we should at least have the expectation of avoiding defeat.”

Harry Kane told reporters Bayern “had a chance to go 11 points clear, (but) we can’t dwell on it”, adding the loss would put “fire in our belly” ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Leverkusen.

Leverkusen fail to take advantage

Leverkusen were down after just seven minutes when Romano Schmid tapped in from close range.

With Leverkusen failing to click, coach Xabi Alonso brought Wirtz from the bench at halftime, but the Germany midfielder was brutally fouled eight minutes afterwards and limped from the field and left the arena on crutches.

Any injury to Wirtz, the club’s talisman and best player this season, would be a serious blow to Alonso’s side, particularly ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Bayern, who hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Alonso said after the match, adding “we don’t have any results yet.”

Bremen’s Mitchell Weiser, who fouled the Germany midfielder, apologised after the match, saying “I hope it’s not that bad — I’m lucky it wasn’t a red card.”

The loss was just Leverkusen’s second in 59 league games dating back to May 2023.

Borussia Dortmund’s slim chances of reaching the top four took a hit with a 1-0 home loss to Augsburg, with Jeffrey Gouweleeuw’s first half header the only goal in the game.

Dortmund were toothless in attack and offered little against an in-form Augsburg, who have conceded just three goals in the league in 2025 — the best mark in Europe.

Dortmund, last season’s Champions League finalists, sit 10th in the league, seven points off the top four.

In Saturday’s late game, Freiburg held RB Leipzig to a scoreless draw at home.

Freiburg have now not conceded a goal in six games dating back to January and stay in fifth place, while Leipzig leapfrogged Wolfburg into sixth.

Elsewhere, St Pauli scored their first goal in five matches in a 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg, going two points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Fellow promoted side Holstein Kiel also picked up a point with a hard-fought 2-2 home win over Stuttgart. — AFP