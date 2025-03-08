LONDON, March 8 — Ruben Amorim does not believe he will get as much time at Manchester United to turn things around as Mikel Arteta was given to revive Arsenal’s fortunes.

The 40-year-old Amorim has struggled since succeeding Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in November. The Red Devils languish 14th in the Premier League and are out of both domestic cup competitions.

The Europa League is the only remaining route to silverware and, realistically, continental qualification for a threadbare side preparing to take on an Arsenal team second in the Premier League and buoyed by a 7-1 Champions League last-16 win at PSV Eindhoven.

Arteta has made the Gunners a force again, with some eye-catching decisions as he reshaped the squad after being appointed in late 2019, including getting rid of senior players.

Arsenal, on course for a third straight second-place finish in the Premier League, are away to United on Sunday.

Asked if he saw similarities between Arteta’s position and his job at United, Amorim said: “I don’t feel that. I will not have the time that Arteta had. I feel that. It’s a different club.

“So, we just need to survive with the players on Sunday and during these games.

“I think it’s a different club. I think in that aspect, the way Arteta dealt with that is an inspiration for everybody. I will not have the time like Arteta had.”

United secured a 1-1 draw away to Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

They were without 11 first-team players in Spain, where the lack of options in their 18-man travelling squad and recent exertions took their toll.

“We need to survive Sunday,” Amorim said. “The team was so tired in the last 20 minutes. We have to prepare Sunday and then think about this important game for our season on Thursday (the return leg against Real Sociedad).”

Amorim does not expect any of his injured players to be fit in time to face Arsenal, with Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte this week joining the lengthy casualty list at Old Trafford.

Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw remain out, as do Jonny Evans, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton, while Patrick Dorgu is suspended.

A protest against United’s US owners the Glazers is planned around the game by the 1958 fan group.

“I think for everybody in our club it’s a really tough moment,” Amorim said. “It’s everything at the same time. The only thing I can do, and our players can do, is perform well and win.

“People have the right to protest. I think it’s a good thing to do that. It’s part of our club. Everybody has a voice.

“But our job and my job is just to improve the team and give them something in this moment because they deserve it and they are amazing.” — AFP