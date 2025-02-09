LONDON, Feb 9 — Irish boxer John Cooney has died aged 28 from injuries sustained in a bout on Feb 1, his promoter announced yesterday.

The Irishman had been in intensive care after suffering an intracranial haemorrhage as he lost to Welshman Nathan Howells in a super-featherweight bout in Belfast last Saturday.

The fight was stopped in the ninth round and Cooney was taken to hospital. It was his first defence of the Celtic super-featherweight title.

“It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away,” said a statement issued by promoter Mark Dunlop on behalf of the Cooney family.

“He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John ‘the Kid’ Cooney.”

Cooney won the Celtic title with a first-round knock out of Liam Gaynor in Dublin in November 2023 but spent a year out of the ring with a hand injury.

He returned in October with a victory over Tampela Maharusi. — AFP