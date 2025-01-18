KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The dream of reaching their first final of the season came to an abrupt end for Malaysia’s top mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, at the India Open in New Delhi today.

The world No. 3 duo succumbed to a 17-21, 15-21 defeat against France’s Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue in the semi-finals.

Despite winning three of their previous five encounters against the French pair, Chen and Toh were unable to replicate their past successes.

The French duo maintained control throughout the 42-minute match, pressuring the Malaysians into a series of unforced errors.

The loss marked a disappointing end to the pair’s strong run in New Delhi, following their earlier victories in the tournament.

The result means that Chen and Toh will return home with a semi-final prize of US$13,300 (RM59,000).

Looking ahead, Gicquel-Delrue will face another Chinese duo, world No. 2 Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin, in the final.