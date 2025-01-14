LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 — A dozen Los Angeles professional sports teams pledged $8 million toward wildfire relief yesterday and outlined plans for three events to distribute supplies to those affected by blazes still ravaging the United States’ second-largest city.

The NFL’s Rams and Chargers, the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, MLB’s Dodgers and Angels, MLS’s Galaxy and LAFC, the NHL’s Ducks and Kings, the WNBA’s Sparks and the NWSL’s Angel City FC said the funds would go to multiple organizations including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, World Central Kitchen and various local animal rescue organizations.

Apparel manufacturer Fanatics has also partnered with the teams to distribute $3 million in merchandise to families that have been evacuated from their homes.

Clothes, hygiene kits, school supplies, shoes and other items would be distributed on Friday at Dodger Stadium, the Ram’s SoFi Stadium and at BMO Stadium -- home of LAFC and Angel City FC.

More than 90,000 people remained displaced Monday, seven days after multiple wind-driven blazes erupted.

At least 24 people were killed and thousands left without homes, and authorities warned that winds forecast to intensify again on Tuesday could lead to “extreme fire behavior and life-threatening conditions.”

In order not to divert public resources from the fires the NFL moved the Rams’ playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings to Arizona on Monday night.

Two Lakers games and one Clippers game were postponed, but both teams were scheduled to host games on Monday, with the Lakers encouraging fans to bring donations of supplies to their downtown arena.

The Lakers said in a statement that Monday’s game would be “dedicated to the Los Angeles community and Southern California’s first responders”. — AFP