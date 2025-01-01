KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Sportswear brand PUMA is the official apparel and jersey partner of the national football team, Harimau Malaya, effective today.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said this strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Malaysian football, bringing together the association's dedication to the sport and PUMA’s legacy of innovation and excellence on and off the pitch.

“Further details of the partnership between FAM and PUMA will be unveiled at a launch event to be announced soon,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the statement said that FAM and PUMA expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Nike, the official apparel and jersey partner of Harimau Malaya for the past 18 years, from Jan 2007 to Dec 2024.