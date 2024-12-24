LONDON, Dec 24 — Virgil van Dijk says there is “no deadline” regarding his contract situation as the clock ticks down to the end of his Liverpool deal.

The Netherlands international’s current contract expires at the end of the season and from Jan 1 he will be able to negotiate with overseas clubs.

However, it is understood the 33-year-old’s preference is to stay at Anfield.

“There is no deadline at all. We will see what the future brings. Is there an update? No,” he told reporters.

Van Dijk is one of three key players whose deals are entering their final six months, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah the others.

Salah moved fourth on Liverpool’s all-time list of scorers, to 229 goals, after his two strikes in their 6-3 hammering of Tottenham on Sunday.

The Egypt international has 18 goals so far this season, including 15 in the Premier League, and also has 15 assists.

Salah scored 44 goals in all competitions during his debut season for Liverpool in 2017/18.

Van Dijk hopes the 32-year-old forward can go on to have his best campaign for the club, who are four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” he said.

“He’s a very special athlete. He’s done amazingly for the club and hopefully he can play his best season ever for the club, stay important with his goals and assists and be clinical.

“He is a professional. We’ve been there, he’s been there, so onto the next (game). And next season? I don’t know.” — AFP