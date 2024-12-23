MILAN, Dec 23 — Atalanta surged back to the top of the Serie A standings with a Charles De Ketelaere-inspired 3-2 win at home to Empoli yesterday, while inconsistent Roma thrashed Parma 5-0.

De Ketelaere was twice on target for Atalanta in the topsy-turvy encounter — his second goal proving to be the winner with just four minutes left on the clock.

Ademola Lookman was also on the scoresheet to ensure Gian Piero Gasperini’s side leapfrogged Napoli back into top spot for the Christmas period.

“It’s been a wonderful year, we’re sorry it’s ending, let’s hope that 2025 will be just as good,” said Gasperini.

“It won’t be easy, but beyond the results I’m very happy with the spirit that there is in this team.”

The reigning Europa League champions restored their two-point buffer over Napoli, who had moved a point ahead of them following their 2-1 win at Genoa on Saturday.

Lorenzo Colombo gave 11th-placed Empoli the lead at the Gewiss Stadium on 13 minutes.

But De Ketelaere hit back to level for the Bergamo-based outfit four minutes after the half-hour.

Recently crowned African player of the year, Lookman got his 12th goal of the season in all competitions to put Atalanta in front in first-half added time.

Sebastiano Esposito pegged back Atalanta on 57 minutes, converting from the penalty spot.

As the game crept towards a disappointing draw that would have still sent Atalanta back top on goal difference, Belgian midfielder De Ketelaere popped up with his fifth league goal this term in the 86th minute.

The 23-year-old showed skill and composure to glide along the edge of the box until a chance presented itself, and he then fired off a disguised left-footed shot which flashed past the goalkeeper.

“Today we suffered a bit, but always after goals we reacted and tried to win,” said De Ketelaere.

“We always try to win games, we are first and next time we try to win.

“It’s December and it’s not even over yet, we are happy where we are but every game is difficult and we continue.”

Rampant Roma

Roma bounced back from last weekend’s surprise 2-0 loss at Como, which had left Claudio Ranieri’s side within two points of the drop zone, to thump Parma in the Italian capital.

Paulo Dybala hit a brace, with goals also coming from Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Paredes and Artem Dovbyk as Roma moved to 10th place.

Parma remain one point above the drop zone in 16th spot.

Dybala converted a penalty and Saelemaekers slammed home a volley to give the home side a 2-0 lead inside the opening quarter of an hour.

The Argentinian netted his second six minutes after the break. Paredes then scored from 12 yards in the 74th minute and Ukrainian striker Dovbyk put the cherry on top for the Romans with seven minutes remaining.

Venezia climbed off the bottom of the table with a vital 2-1 home win over fellow strugglers Cagliari.

The result leaves Cagliari 18th on 14 points, one ahead of Venezia, with Monza propping up the standings with 10 points after defeat at home to Juventus.

Juventus maintained their unbeaten status in Serie A by seeing off the bottom side 2-1 thanks to first-half strikes from Weston McKennie and Nicolas Gonzalez.

The Old Lady remain sixth on 31 points as they won for the first time in the league since early November following four consecutive draws.

They are level on points with fifth-placed Fiorentina, but the Tuscans can go clear again when they take on Udinese on Monday.

Champions Inter Milan, in third on 34 points, host Como later that day. — AFP