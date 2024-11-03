ALOR SETAR, Nov 3 — Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) head coach Mohd Nafuzi Zain has called on supporters to understand the team’s situation and accept the decision in favour of Selangor FC last night.

He said the state team is plagued with various issues that affect the performance of the players.

“So it is difficult for me as a coach to carry out my duties but the players stayed focus on giving their best in every match.

“The Selangor team is much better in terms of fitness, our players have tried their best... but we have to accept the current situation. I hope the praise should be given to the players and don’t blame the players because they still want to play for now,” he said.

He told reporters after the match which saw KDA FC lose 0-1 to Selangor FC at Darul Aman Stadium here last night, which made it a consecutive defeat after also losing to Sabah 2-5 on Oct 29.

Nafuzi said Kedah players were unable to keep up with the fast tempo of the game and the strength of the Selangor team, causing the match to be dominated by Red Giants.

Meanwhile, Abdi Hassan, who is acting as Selangor’s head coach, said the win restored the confidence and morale of the players after earlier losing to Johor Darul Takzim (JDT).

He said, many things must be done to ensure that the team’s momentum is at its best level after taking over the team from Nidzam Jamil who resigned on Wednesday.

“Nidzam is the best coach, we will maintain what he did and we will continue what Nidzam did,” he said. — Bernama