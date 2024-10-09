MADRID, Oct 9 — A Spanish couple are under investigation in Singapore after protesting in the Asian city state against the Singaporean owner of Spanish first division football club Valencia, Peter Lim.

Dani Cuesta and his wife Mireia Saez — who were reportedly on honeymoon — were stopped at Singapore airport on Friday when they attempted to board a flight to Bali and have been prevented from leaving the country, Valencia mayor Maria Jose Catala said yesterday.

Cuesta had posted photos of himself on social media from several locations in Singapore holding a black and yellow banner that read “Lim go Home”, including outside a building where the businessman is believed to live.

Catala said she had spoken to Spain’s ambassador to Singapore, telling her that the couple’s “passports have been withdrawn because of an ongoing police investigation” but they have not been charged with any crime.

“So they can leave the hotel, they are living a relatively normal life in Singapore, but they cannot leave the country,” she told Spanish radio.

Hotel Abelia, propietario Peter Lim! Muy feo por cierto.. pic.twitter.com/Fc6QqQykT4 — Dani cuesta (@daaanii1414) October 3, 2024

Singapore has strict laws limiting critical speech and assembly, which includes protests by just one person.

The government argues the rules are needed to maintain social order and harmony but rights groups say they are overly broad and make the country repressive.

Valencia football club said it hoped for “the best and quickest possible resolution” to the plight of its two supporters, who according to Spanish media reports were on their honeymoon.

“Valencia CF and La Liga are in contact with the Spanish embassy in Singapore, who have assured us that both are being advised and assisted in everything necessary with the objective of this being resolved as quickly as possible,” it added in a statement.

Lim, one of Singapore’s richest men, bought debt-ridden Valencia in 2014, becoming the Spanish side’a first foreign owner.

While his arrival was initially enthusiastically received, he failed to turn around the club’s fortunes and many Valencia fans have turned against him. — AFP