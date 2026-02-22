BEAUFORT, Feb 22 — A crocodile believed to be about two metres long was sighted basking along the banks of Sungai Padas at Kampung Melati, raising safety concerns among residents and anglers.

A housewife, who identified herself only as Fetty, alerted Daily Express yesterday, describing the reptile as “quite large” and warning that it posed a danger to those fishing along the river.

“This should serve as a warning to fishing enthusiasts who are often seen along the riverbank,” she said.

Of late, many adults and children have been frequenting the area for fishing, sparking fears of a possible attack.

In a separate incident in Membakut, a Kg Selian resident, Matnor Epin, claimed a crocodile estimated to measure about three metres in length attacked and killed a villager’s chicken.

The situation turned chaotic when a resident reportedly fired six shots at the reptile, killing it.

“I urge villagers to be extra cautious when near the river, whether fishing or carrying out any activities,” he said, adding the crocodile was shot in the interest of public safety.

Crocodile sightings have also been reported in Labuan waters recently, including at Kg Patau-Patau and Pulau Eno, as well as in several village rivers there.

In Sipitang, crocodiles were previously spotted in the waters near Kampung Marintaman, prompting the installation of warning signboards on the presence of saltwater crocodiles and the dangers posed to the public.

Several months ago, a fisherman was killed in Sipitang after being attacked by a crocodile while entering a river. Only parts of his remains were recovered by villagers.

In Weston, a crocodile was shot dead by the Wildlife Department, while in another case, a teenager caught a young crocodile trapped in his fishing net before releasing it back into the river. — Daily Express