SINGAPORE, Sept 23 — McLaren’s Lando Norris won the Singapore Grand Prix to close the gap on Max Verstappen in the Formula One world championship.

The Englishman took the chequered flag more than 20 seconds ahead of Verstappen after the only safety-car-free race ever on the notoriously difficult Marina Bay Street Circuit.

AFP Sport highlights three talking points to emerge from Sunday’s night race:

Verstappen ‘pushing FIA limits’

Three-time world champion Verstappen appears to be on a collision course with F1’s governing body, the FIA, after his extraordinary behaviour in prickly press conferences.

First, the Red Bull driver used the F-word in a live broadcast of the pre-race drivers’ session with the media on Thursday, despite an FIA directive for drivers to cut out foul language.

After being slapped with what amounts to an F1 “community service order”, the Dutchman then staged a protest by restricting his answers in the official FIA media conferences after Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race.

“It’s very easy to get a fine... so I prefer then not to speak a lot,” said the 26-year-old.

He opted to talk to reporters outside the official interview room, labelling the FIA’s stance “silly” and threatening that the row could hasten his exit from Formula One.

Former world champion Nico Rosberg, in Singapore as a TV pundit, warned that Verstappen was “pushing the limits” of the FIA’s patience.

“Max is really going for it now, not even speaking in the FIA press conference,” Rosberg said on Sky Sports F1.

“You’re contractually obliged to answer the questions. It’s a fine line. He’s pushing the limits there.”

Most drivers are on Verstappen’s side and with four weeks until the next race in Austin, there is time for everyone to calm down.

“It’ll be interesting to watch that play out,” said Rosberg.

Ricciardo ‘at peace’

Daniel Ricciardo may well have raced for the final time on Sunday, finishing 18th but managing to set the fastest lap in the last hurrah of 13 years on the Formula One grid.

His contract with RB expires after Singapore, with all indications that the 35-year-old is to be replaced by Liam Lawson for the next race in the United States.

If, as expected, the curtain falls, Ricciardo walks away with 258 grands prix starts, 32 podiums and eight victories in a career that many drivers would covet.

The Australian is widely loved as one of the most affable drivers in the paddock, with an infectious smile and wicked sense of humour.

He brought Aussie “culture” to the podium in the form of the so-called “Shoey”, which involves guzzling champagne from a sweaty, stinky racing boot.

The self-styled “honey badger” debuted in 2011 with the HRT team and also drove for Toro Rosso—which later became AlphaTauri and then RB—Red Bull, Renault and McLaren, scoring 1,329 points.

“I have to be prepared for this maybe being it,” admitted the Australian after the race. “Let’s say I’m at peace with it.”

Lizard wins sprint

The Marina Bay circuit not only cuts through the city centre, but also across the paths of its numerous reptilian residents who inhabit Singapore’s verdant waterfront.

The first sessions on Friday and Saturday take place just before sunset, when Singapore’s giant monitor lizards emerge from the heat of the day.

Max Verstappen was startled by one such “Godzilla” on the track in 2017 and a year ago Fernando Alonso accidentally hit and killed one in his Aston Martin.

On Saturday the Spaniard was on track again when another scaly resident decided to bask on the warm tarmac.

This time Alonso avoided a collision, prompting a red flag as the lizard showed little inclination to move.

When marshals confronted the reptile it took off like Usain Bolt with two tabard-adorned chasers in pursuit, to the amusement of everyone watching.

Suffice to say the lizard easily won the only sprint in Singapore race week and scuttled away to safety. — AFP