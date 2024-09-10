LONDON, Sept 10 — Harry Kane is using NFL legend Tom Brady for inspiration as the England captain prepares for his 100th cap by insisting he is nowhere near the end of his career.

Bayern Munich striker Kane will become the 10th player to make a century of England appearances when Finland visit Wembley for Tuesday’s Nations League clash.

The 31-year-old will receive a commemorative gold cap to mark the occasion, while he plans to wear a special pair of gold boots during the game.

Kane’s latest England landmark comes after he passed Wayne Rooney to become the country’s record goalscorer last year.

But Kane, who has netted 66 times for England, has no intention of slowing down despite his litany of remarkable individual achievements.

The former Tottenham star’s hunger for more success is fuelled by former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady.

Much like Kane, Brady was doubted early in his career before defying expectations by winning an astonishing seven Super Bowl titles.

He played at an elite level for 23 years to become arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history before retiring aged 45 in 2023.

“I’m always trying to improve and get better. The nature of the sport we play, there’s always going to be people that doubt you,” Kane told reporters on Monday.

“It helps me to be consistent, it’s helped me to keep getting better. Tom Brady was a big inspiration of mine, I’ve spoken about him previously, about his mentality and mindset.”

Kane was also impressed with the way Brady handled the inevitable criticism that comes with such a high-profile role, with the striker’s struggles at Euro 2024 provoking debate about his place in the England team.

‘There’s room for improvement’

“He was a prime example of that. He went on to become the greatest in his sport, but even when he was 42, 43 he was still having to prove people wrong, and to prove to himself that he was good enough,” Kane said.

“Deep down, that motivates me to be better when I’m doing finishing sessions on my own, stuff that I might not have to do still but I want to do it, I want to prove that there’s room for improvement.”

Kane, who is also Tottenham’s record goalscorer, netted 79 seconds into his England debut against Lithuania in 2015.

Now, 99 caps later, he believes there are many more goals to come as the Euro 2024 runners-up continue their chase for a first major trophy since 1966.

The Nations League hardly qualifies as a top prize but the 2026 World Cup — on Brady’s home turf in the United States, who are co-hosts with Mexico and Canada — would be the perfect venue for Kane to lead England to glory.

“I love playing for England, when I was younger I loved watching England, I was a big England fan. I don’t want to miss a game,” he said.

“I want to represent my county as long as I can. Whilst I’m still at the level I’m at, I know I can help this country to be successful.

“We came extremely close at Euro 2024 of reaching our ultimate dream. It didn’t happen, but I know I can help this team get back there at the World Cup in two years.

“Not just help in terms of on the pitch, but my experiences off it as well.” — AFP