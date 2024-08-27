LONDON, Aug 27 — Prince William hailed Sven-Goran Eriksson as a “true gentleman” as tributes poured in following the former England manager’s death on Monday.

Eriksson passed away surrounded by his family after revealing in January he had “at best” a year to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 76-year-old Swede was the first foreign manager of England, taking them to the quarter-finals in 2002 and 2006 World Cups and at Euro 2004.

Eriksson managed several of the world’s top clubs and countries during 42 years in the dugout.

As president of the English Football Association, Prince William met Eriksson on many occasions.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game,” he wrote on X.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game.” Although Eriksson was unable to end England’s wait for a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, his teams produced several memorable performances, including a 5-1 rout of Germany in a World Cup qualifier in 2001.

“This is a very sad day. He gave all England fans such special memories. No one can ever forget the 5-1 victory in Munich against Germany under Sven’s guidance,” FA CEO Mark Bullingham said.

Bullingham added: “Sven will be rightly recognised and forever remembered for his significant work with the England team, and for his wider contribution to the game.

“We will pay tribute to him when we play Finland at Wembley next month.” England’s ‘golden generation’ may have underachieved under Eriksson, but he was fondly regarded by his players.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen said: “Rest In Peace Sven-Goran Eriksson. One of the very best and a man who will be sadly missed by everyone in the world of football.”

Eriksson’s England reign featured tabloid newspaper scandals surrounding his relationships with television personality Ulrika Jonsson and FA secretary Faria Alam.

FA executive Adrian Bevington was tasked with helping Eriksson navigate those issues.

“Sven was a wonderful person. I owe him a lot and he will be greatly missed by so many. Sven you lived a great life and were such a positive person to be around. Despite a crisis or two we always smiled. RIP,” Bevington said.

‘An incredible man’

After stepping down from the England job in 2006, Eriksson managed Manchester City in the 2007-08 season and the club joined the tributes.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sven-Goran Eriksson, who has passed away at the age of 76. Rest in peace, Sven,” City said.

Liverpool provided Eriksson with an emotional final football memory in March when they allowed the Swede to fulfil a life-long dream by managing them in a charity match at Anfield.

“Rest in peace, Sven-Goran Eriksson. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Sven’s family and friends at this extremely sad time,” Liverpool said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called Eriksson a “great innovator and a true ambassador of our beautiful game”, adding “he always led with enthusiasm and with a smile”.

Eriksson was a title winner as the boss of Lazio and Benfica, also lifting the UEFA Cup and European Cup-Winners’ Cup and reaching the European Cup final.

Eriksson’s charisma was a part of his appeal.

“We have lost an incredible man to whom I owe a great deal. Sven was the first manager to call me world-class and he made me feel 10 feet tall. What a life!” said Denmark and Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, given his Premier debut by the Swede at Manchester City.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi won the Serie A title under Eriksson with Lazio in 1999/2000.

“The passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson is a great pain for me,” Inzaghi said. “He was fundamental in my growth as a footballer and as a man.

“I admired his calm, his education, the great respect he had for everyone. For me he was a source of inspiration.

“Sven was a great man, an example for everyone. He taught us to live while he was dying.” — AFP picO