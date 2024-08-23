KUCHING, Aug 23 — Hosts Sarawak and the Federal Territories (FT) are locked in one of the tightest races ever for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) overall title as Sukma 2024 heads for a climatic ending tomorrow.

As of 6.15pm today, they are only separated by three gold medals. Sarawak are top with 69 golds, 51 silvers and 65 bronzes and FT have a haul of 66-55-66.

There is still a lot to fight for on the final day of Sukma 2024 as 45 more gold medals — out of the 488 total — will be given out tomorrow (August 24).

Sarawak have emerged overall champions three times — 1990, 1992 and 1994 — while FT last claimed the title in 2014 after the inaugural edition success as Kuala Lumpur in 1986.

The Sarawak archery trio celebrated success after winning the Men's Team Recurve final against the Pahang team at the 2024 Malaysian Games (Sukma) at the Archery Range, Petra Jaya August 23, 2024. — Bernama pic

FT and Melaka, meanwhile, will fight it out for the “mother of all gold medals” when they square off in the men’s football final at the Mukah Stadium at 3pm tomorrow.

Sailing will be the biggest medal contributor on the final day, with 14 golds up for grabs, while e-sports will have seven gold medals at stake.

The other gold medals on offer will be in chess (six golds); artistic gymnastics, badminton (five each); hockey, cricket, petanque (two each); and table tennis (one).

After two weeks of intense competition since August 11 (with the official opening ceremony on August 17), Sukma 2024 will conclude with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Unity Stadium tomorrow night.

The event will be graced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg. — Bernama