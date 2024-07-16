LONDON, July 16 — England’s men’s national football team manager Gareth Southgate has announced today his resignation after serving for eight years, following the country’s defeat in the Euro 2024 final to Spain.

According to media reports, Southgate said he has decided to seek a new challenge, despite the England’s Football Association hoping he would extend his contract.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England,” Southgate was quoted saying by The Guardian.

“It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

MORE TO COME