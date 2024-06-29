Zverev says ‘most open Wimbledon in 20 years’

LONDON, June 29 — Alexander Zverev placed himself amongst the serious contenders for the Wimbledon title on Saturday, insisting that this year’s showpiece “is the most open in 20 years”.

The world number four has never got past the last 16 at the All England Club.

However with Roger Federer retired, Rafael Nadal resting and both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray carrying injuries, the 27-year-old predicts a power vacuum in south-west London.

“I think this is the most open Wimbledon Championship that we maybe had in 20 years in terms of favourites, in terms of potential winners,” said Zverev.

“I think there’s multiple guys who have a very decent chance of going deep and very decent chance of winning the tournament.

“I don’t think it has been like that for maybe 20 years since before Roger started playing, right? After Roger came Rafa, Novak, Andy. I really feel it’s different this year.”

Since Lleyton Hewitt claimed the 2002 Wimbledon title, the tournament was dominated by Federer (eight titles), Djokovic (seven), Nadal (two) and Murray (two).

Carlos Alcaraz’s victory over Djokovic in the 2023 championship match finally broke the ‘Big Four’ stranglehold.

Djokovic and Murray are 37 and both arrive at the tournament fresh from bouts of surgery -- Djokovic on his right knee while Murray needed an operation to remove a cyst on his back.

“It’s the first time I really feel like I’m here to be a competitor, to maybe win the title,” said Zverev.

“I didn’t feel like that previous years when I came here. I didn’t feel like I was capable. I didn’t believe I was capable.”

Zverev has suffered two heart-breaking defeats in Grand Slam finals.

At the 2020 US Open, he surrendered a two sets lead against Dominic Thiem while at this year’s French Open, he slipped to a five-set loss to Alcaraz from two sets to one up.

His two fourth round losses at Wimbledon were also five-setters against Milos Raonic in 2017 and Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2023.

“This is a tournament where maybe I need a bit more luck and maybe a few things to go my way, a few things to happen,” he added.

“More than maybe at other Grand Slams. If those things all come into place, if all those things maybe go my way for once, do I believe I can win? Then yes, I can.”

Once his Wimbledon campaign is over, Zverev will return to Roland Garros in Paris to defend his Olympic title.

“The Olympics is probably the most difficult trophy to win in tennis for us because we have that tournament once every four years,” said Zverev.

“If you’re not performing during that week, you have to wait another four years. Where at Grand Slams or other events, we have multiple per year.” — AFP