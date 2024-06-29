LONDON, June 29 — Chelsea have signed 18-year-old Aston Villa forward Omari Kellyman on a six-year contract, the south London club said on Saturday.

British media reported that the deal between the two Premier League clubs was worth some £19 million (RM113.4 million).

Kellyman has made six first-team appearances for Villa. He joined the Birmingham club’s youth academy from Derby County in 2022 and is an England youth international.

“It’s a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join... I want to be successful in the Chelsea shirt, win games and hopefully lift trophies,” Kellyman told the club website.

“(Over time) hopefully, I can become one of the faces on the side of the stadium. I want to become a big player for this club.”

Villa signed Dutch defender Ian Maatsen from Chelsea for a reported fee of some £40 million on Friday. The 22-year-old was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund last season. — Reuters