FRANKFURT, June 24 — Who said what after a last-gasp Germany equaliser gave them a 1-1 draw with Switzerland yesterday to top Group A, while their opponents join them in the last-16 and Hungary grabbed a 100th-minute winner against Scotland to keep their hopes alive:

“I think the equaliser was deserved, as was the group win. We threw a lot forward at the end.” — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann

“The yellow card for (Jonathan) Tah was unjustified, which is annoying. But we have enough quality to compensate for that.” — Nagelsmann on Jonathan Tah’s yellow card which means he will miss Germany’s last-16 tie

“That was a nice moment for us as a team, that could be decisive. That changes the situation. Now we’re facing the supposedly easier opponent, let’s see who it will be.” — Goal hero Niclas Fuellkrug looks forward to the knockout stages

Advertisement

“First of all, we are happy that we managed to do it. We believed in ourselves until the end, which helps the team. I had the feeling that we were stepping on the gas for ninety minutes — in the end we were rewarded. I am totally satisfied with the team.” — Germany veteran Toni Kroos

“Jonathan Tah’s suspension is a heavy burden, but we will make up for it.” — Kroos on Tah’s booking

“That can release us a lot, the players together with the fans. We were unfortunately behind and then wanted to equalise to win the group. We can benefit from having managed to achieved this in the next games. Of course we would have liked to win 3-0. But I think that you also need games like that. It can give you a boost. That was very, very good for morale.” — Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan

Advertisement

“There’s nothing really to say to be honest. We gave it everything.” — Scotland captain Andy Robertson

“We knew we had to win this game, and they’ve hit us on the counter-attack. It could have gone either way, but that’s football — that’s how it goes. It will take a long time to get over this one.” — Robertson on the Hungary goal

“I will say thank you to all the supporters; sorry for letting you all down.” — Robertson on Scotland fans — AFP