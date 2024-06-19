COLOGNE, June 19 ― Scotland's Euro 2024 dreams quickly turned into a nightmare in a humiliation by Germany to open the tournament and they have little time to lick their wounds if they are to avoid a familiar early exit from a major tournament.

However, Steve Clarke faces another tough task in neutralising the threat posed by one of the most in-form midfielders in Europe right now in Switzerland's Granit Xhaka.

Fresh from a starring role in Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten league and cup double, the 31-year-old has been given a new lease of life by his return to German football.

Xhaka put in a man-of-the-match display as the Swiss got their campaign off to a fine start with a 3-1 win over Hungary on Saturday.

In a seven-year spell at Arsenal, the Switzerland captain was often cast as the scapegoat for the Gunners' struggles.

Yet, he was a top priority for Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso 12 months ago and played an enormous part in the club's greatest ever season ― which fell just short of a treble with defeat in the Europa League final.

“Xhaka is enormously important for them,” said Scotland boss Clarke.

“He is an absolute key player, like Toni Kroos for the Germans.”

Scotland were cut to shreds by Kroos during a 5-1 thrashing by the hosts in Munich on opening night.

Clarke accepted responsibility for a tactical plan that went badly wrong and will have to adapt quickly to deny Xhaka the same space to dictate the game.

Scotland have never progressed beyond the group stage of a major tournament in 11 previous attempts.

Although the Scots would not be mathematically knocked out by defeat in Cologne, the battering inflicted on their goal difference by Germany means they would realistically be looking at another early exit.

By contrast, Xhaka has been an ever-present as Switzerland have made the knockout stage of each of the last five World Cups or European Championships.

“People always look at the Swiss and think they are a smaller footballing nation, but they are always there at the major tournaments,” added Clarke.

“They know how to survive in tournaments and they are a nation we have to learn from.”

Pride as well as points is on the line for Scotland's players.

A travelling Tartan Army of an estimated 200,000 have made the trip to Germany and there is a determination to give that enormous support something to savour on the pitch.

Xhaka himself came up against Scotland's top players over many seasons in the Premier League.

And he expects a response from the likes of Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn.

“From our side, I hope that they don't react too much,” said Xhaka. “I mean, everyone knows the quality they have ― big players in big teams, always playing every week.

“In my opinion, the first game is always something different, something special. Of course, to play against Germany in the tournament where we are at the moment ― and in Munich ― it was maybe different for them, but we know the quality the Scottish team has.

“We need to be much more ready than we were (against Hungary) because the pressure is, I think, on our side, even though we already have three points.” ― AFP