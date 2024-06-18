LONDON, June 18 — Second seed Alex de Minaur suffered a first-round exit at Queen’s Club today, crumbling against Lorenzo Musetti as champion Carlos Alcaraz prepared to make his bow.

De Minaur, last year’s beaten finalist, took the first set against his Italian opponent easily but won just six more games in a 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 defeat.

De Minaur, 25, came to the tournament fresh from winning the ‘s-Hertogenbosch grass-court event in the Netherlands at the weekend.

Advertisement

French Open champion Alcaraz takes on Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo later today at the London tournament as he seeks to defend the title he won last year in the lead-up to winning his first Wimbledon crown.

British pair Andy Murray and Jack Draper, who won his maiden ATP title in Stuttgart on Sunday, are also in action on the second day of the event. — AFP

Advertisement