LONDON, June 5 — It seems remarkable that Euro 2024 hosts Germany are not automatic favourites to win a tournament they used to dominate but instead head into the month-long event desperate to restore their position as the continent’s heavyweights.

In the seven Euros from 1972-1996 Germany, or West Germany, made the final a remarkable five times, winning three, but in the six since their triumph over the Czech Republic 28 years ago they have made the final only once, losing to Spain in 2008.

Last time out they were easily beaten by England in the last 16 and, following two consecutive stunning World Cup first-round exits after winning the trophy in 2014, their reputation as the ultimate tournament team is becoming a distant memory.

That decade of disappointment has left Julian Nagelsmann, who took over as coach from Hansi Flick last October, dealing with a fanbase torn between their former confidence and a stark realisation that they no longer have a team everyone else fears.

While results last year were disappointing, wins in March over France and the Netherlands have given supporters the first glimmer of hope that the big beast of European football might again be stirring.

German champions Bayer Leverkusen’s remarkable unbeaten season has brought a fresh feel to the domestic game and their inspiration, attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, will hope his enthusiasm and creativity can similarly lift the national team.

Scoring goals, however, remains the greatest challenge, with Niclas Fuellkrug likely to carry that responsibility.

England expects

As Germany’s star has faded, England’s has risen and they travel with a real belief that they can finally win a second major trophy after their 1966 World Cup triumph.

Although they have travelled on a wave of hype many times before, this time the confidence, and their position as bookmakers’ favourites, look justified.

It is true that they are likely to have to clear the considerable hurdle of France at the semi-final stage but the current crop of players, many of whom featured in those teams’ classic World Cup quarter-final in Qatar, have no fear.

In Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Declan Rice they have four of the continent’s stand-out players this season, though their injury-hit defence looks vulnerable.

That creative talent, though, allied to the experience of reaching the World Cup semis in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final, which they lost to Italy on penalties, all under the steady, if conservative, hand of Gareth Southgate, makes the current crop a team with expectation rather than hope of going all the way.

France do not quite look the force they were at the World Cup two years ago when they lost to Argentina in the final shootout. They have been struggling with injuries and some key players’ poor form, forcing coach Didier Deschamps to reshuffle his defence and possibly trigger some midfield changes.

Defender Lucas Hernandez has been ruled out with a knee injury, while Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano have had a rough end to the season. In midfield, the pivotal Aurelien Tchouameni is also a doubt, leading to a surprise recall for N’Golo Kante.

Spain contenders

Spain won back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2012 but, after six turbulent and barren years under Luis Enrique, which included defeat by Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 semis, they are hoping to again be contenders.

They are prospering under the calm guidance of manager Luis de la Fuente, who knows most of his squad inside out having worked with them through the various age group set-ups.

With teenage winger Lamine Yamal tearing it up for Barcelona, Manchester City’s Rodri stamping his authority over the midfield and Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal still delivering, Spain have a good mix of youth and experience.

They will arrive in Germany hoping to tune out the noise after months of controversy surrounding the country’s scandal-ridden football federation, though they have a tough group with World Cup semi-finalists Croatia and European champions Italy.

Belgium’s “Golden Generation” have long lost their lustre and, though they are still ranked third in the world, they have a terrible record at the European Championship.

Since losing the 1980 final they have failed to qualify six times, went out in the group stage twice and managed only the quarter-finals of the last two Euros with a star-studded squad.

They will again be sweating over the fitness of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, whose injury woes at the last edition saw the heavily fancied Belgians go out to Italy, while another failure at the Qatar World Cup further dampened expectations.

Portugal and Netherlands are probably the only others with a realistic chance of lifting the trophy in Berlin on July 14. — Reuters