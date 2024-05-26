KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen overcame a partisan home crowd and national number one Lee Zii Jia to clinch his second men’s singles crown in the Malaysia Masters badminton championships at the Axiata Arena here today.

World number one Axelsen took 63 minutes to defeat world number 10 Zii Jia 21-6, 20-22, 21-13 in the final and add to the title he won in the 2018 edition.

The win also helped the Dane end a five-month title drought as he bagged his first title of the season, having last tasted victory in the World Tour Finals title in Hangzhou, China, in December last year.

The defeat, meanwhile, extended Zii Jia’s miserable record of having never won a single title on home ground.

Zii Jia’s best-ever achievement in the Malaysia Masters was a semi-final appearance in 2020 when he went down to eventual champion Kento Momota of Japan. Zii Jia also reached the quarterfinals in 2019. — Bernama

