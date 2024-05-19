IPOH, May 19 — Perak FC head coach Yusri Che Lah expressed his disappointment after suffering two consecutive defeats in the 2024/25 Super League campaign.

His team lost 2-3 at home against the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) FC last night, thanks to goals from Ifedayo Olesegun in the 24th minute, Bruno Suzuki in the 72nd minute, before Ifedayo again scored very late in the game.

Perak previously lost 1-3 to Terengganu FC in the opening action of the campaign on Saturday at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, Gong Badak, Terengganu.

“I admit to being disappointed with the two results obtained by Perak in these two matches and I take full responsibility for this defeat and do not blame any party.

“We played at home and dominated the match in the early stages, but in the end got complacent and let the opposing team score goals,” he said when met by reporters after the match at the Perak Stadium here last night.

He said his team deserved a minimum of one point from the match but accepted the results.

At the same time, he aims to collect points for the next two games against Kedah FC and Selangor FC away from home.

Meanwhile, PDRM FC coach P Maniam praised the performance of his players after defeating Perak in Ipoh.

“Although at the beginning the home team started to dominate the game and made several attacks, but that did not discourage my players from playing well especially when counter-attacking.

“This is not the true level of PDRM’s game and we will improve the performance, especially in the defence and sharpen the attack, I am confident that a good result can be achieved in the next match,” he said. — Bernama