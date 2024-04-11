KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 ― Professional men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia, lived up to expectations as he brushed aside Taiwanese player, Chou Tien Chen to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) 2024 in Ningbo, China, today.

The eighth seed took 39 minutes to send his opponent packing, 21-15, 21-17, during the second round of the tournament held in Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium.

Today’s result marked the current world number 11 player’s fourth win against Tien Chen after nine meetings.

Advertisement

Zii Jia will play either third seed from Indonesia, Jonatan Christie or Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu in the last eight tomorrow.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old opened his BAC 2024 campaign in style by outplaying Priyanshu Rajawat of India, 21-9, 21-13. ― Bernama

Advertisement