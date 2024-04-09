KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Super League 2023 champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will play runners-up Selangor FC in the Charity Shield match on May 10 to raise the curtain on the Malaysia League (M-League) this season.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL), in a statement today, said the match will be played at Stadium Sultan Ibrahim in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, and it will be followed by Super League 2024/2025 matches the following day.

The Charity Shield winners will get three points which count in the new Super League season.

MFL announced on its website the match schedule for the first to 13th week (LS1-LS13) involving 13 clubs which will compete in the Super League 2024/2025.

“However, if independent body First Instance Body (FIB) decides that only 12 clubs are eligible to compete in the M-League this season, MFL will revise the whole calendar and match schedule for the M-League this season,” said the statement.

MFL said the M-League calendar has taken into consideration various aspects, including the Fifa calendar involving the national team (World Cup 2026 qualifiers), AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) and AFC Champions League 2 (ACL2).

The FA Cup 2024 will kick off on June 13, with the final scheduled for Aug 24.

According to the statement, the competition format for the FA Cup will be announced after FIB has confirmed the number of clubs involved in the M-League, including the Malaysia Cup and MFL Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the competition fixtures and format for the MFL Cup will be announced soon. — Bernama